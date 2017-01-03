Winter storm begins with rain, sleet,...

Winter storm begins with rain, sleet, some flakes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRAL.com

Roanoke Rapids was seeing big, fluffy flakes fall in the 4 o'clock hour. Rocky Mount and Wilson saw a chilly rain mixed with some sleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
coast to cost (Feb '10) Oct '16 DEBBIE MAY 5
on I-95 Aug '16 bulk 1
News Deputies seek three men in homicide case (Apr '07) Mar '16 Gabrielle Porter 9
Review: Enviva Pellets Northampton LLC (Mar '15) Oct '15 ernestine 2
stranded couple needs help (Jan '15) Jan '15 mebrow 1
See all Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Halifax County was issued at January 06 at 6:34PM EST

Roanoke Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Roanoke Rapids, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC