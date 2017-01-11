Red Cross seeks blood donors

12 hrs ago

The American Red Cross is asking Twin Counties volunteers to give blood because of a shortage in the region and across the nation due to winter storms. Snow and icy roads over the past several days forced 27 blood drives to be canceled in the Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region, causing about 750 donations to go uncollected, said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of the Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services.

