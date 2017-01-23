Man shot in Roanoke Rapids hotel park...

Man shot in Roanoke Rapids hotel parking lot, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Holiday Inn Express on Premier Boulevard in Roanoke Rapids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
coast to cost (Feb '10) Oct '16 DEBBIE MAY 5
on I-95 Aug '16 bulk 1
News Deputies seek three men in homicide case (Apr '07) Mar '16 Gabrielle Porter 9
Review: Enviva Pellets Northampton LLC (Mar '15) Oct '15 ernestine 2
stranded couple needs help (Jan '15) Jan '15 mebrow 1
See all Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now

Roanoke Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Roanoke Rapids, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC