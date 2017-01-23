Man shot in Roanoke Rapids hotel parking lot, officials say
Deputies said the shooting happened at the Holiday Inn Express on Premier Boulevard in Roanoke Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|coast to cost (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|DEBBIE MAY
|5
|on I-95
|Aug '16
|bulk
|1
|Deputies seek three men in homicide case (Apr '07)
|Mar '16
|Gabrielle Porter
|9
|Review: Enviva Pellets Northampton LLC (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|ernestine
|2
|stranded couple needs help (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mebrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC