International Space Station makes appearance Thursday in clear NC skies
The football-field-sized space station will appear midway up the southwestern sky at 5:51 p.m. and disappear on the northeastern horizon 4 minutes later. If you are standing in front of the WRAL studios for the tower lighting tonight, look in the direction of the Mission Valley shopping center behind the station.
Read more at WRAL.com.
