Two from Riverton honored by State's School Resource Officers Association
Congratulations to Cody Myers who was named the 2017 Wyoming School Resource Officer of the Year this past week at the group's annual conference, this year held in Casper. Feryne McSweeny of Fremont County School District 25 in Riverton was also honored by WYSROA as its Educator of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC