Two from Riverton honored by State's ...

Two from Riverton honored by State's School Resource Officers Association

Congratulations to Cody Myers who was named the 2017 Wyoming School Resource Officer of the Year this past week at the group's annual conference, this year held in Casper. Feryne McSweeny of Fremont County School District 25 in Riverton was also honored by WYSROA as its Educator of the Year.

