Happy Anniversary! Denver Air Connection's one year mark in...

Denver Air Connection's 30 passenger jet service to Sheridan and Denver was established at Riverton Regional Airport one year ago today, July 1. To celebrate the occasion, members of the Fremont Air Service Team treated passengers and airport personnel, and yes the TSA too, with donuts, bagels and cupcakes, plus orange juice and latte's at today's first flight. Passengers boarding in Denver were also welcomed at DAC's Gate 56 at Denver International Airport's Terminal A with an anniversary banner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.