Wyoming man acknowledges killing former roommate with hammer

Sunday

Wyatt said in court he became angry because Stephenson, who he described as a good friend, tried to kick him out of the house Stephenson owned in Riverton. Wyatt struck Stephenson in the head 17 times and shot him in the back after he was dead.

