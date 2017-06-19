WYDOT Reopens WYO 132 in Johnstown Va...

WYDOT Reopens WYO 132 in Johnstown Valley and US 26 west of Kinnear after flood waters recede

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reopened two routes that were closed over the weekend due to water running over the highway. WYDOT officials reopened WYO 132, 20 miles west of Riverton in Johnstown Valley, at mid-afternoon Monday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 21 at 4:27PM MDT

