WYDOT Reopens WYO 132 in Johnstown Valley and US 26 west of Kinnear after flood waters recede
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reopened two routes that were closed over the weekend due to water running over the highway. WYDOT officials reopened WYO 132, 20 miles west of Riverton in Johnstown Valley, at mid-afternoon Monday.
