Wedding Announcement: Erick and Kait Lynn Pauley

Congratulations to the "Voice of Riverton" and to "The Best Math Teacher" on exchanging their wedding vows this past Saturday at Expedition Island in Green River. The Groom, the Wind River Radio Network's Sports Director Erick Pauley, and the Bride, Kait Lynn Quinton, a 7th Grade Math Teacher at Riverton Middle School, had a simple ceremony before family, friends and colleagues on a beautiful spring day in Sweetwater County.

