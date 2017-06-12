U.S. Postal Service to unveil first-o...

U.S. Postal Service to unveil first-of-its-kind stamp to mark upcoming total solar eclipse

The Gazette

Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin are among the artists featured on the US Postal Service's Music Icons stamps. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette If you thought the U.S. Postal Service was daring when it commemorated Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, wait till you see - and touch - the solar eclipse stamp being released June 20. A finger press to the stamp's black circle brings a full moon into view, offering two images for the price of one.

