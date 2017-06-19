Riverton Girls Win Division at AAU Girls' Junior National Volleyball Championships in Florida
Riverton U18 Girls AAU Volleyball found their way to first place in the Amethyst Division over the weekend in Orlando, Florida. The girls came into Nationals as a high-ranked team due to their spring club season, which included three gold bracket wins in four tournaments they attended.
