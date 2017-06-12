Rivers in Wyoming recede but still running high
Many rivers in western and central Wyoming are receding, but the National Weather Service warns that high flows are expected to continue through Wednesday or Thursday. Water levels remain high especially in the Wind, Green, Shoshone and Sweetwater river basins.
