Passenger boardings continue to grow at Fremont County's Regional Airport
Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin told the Riverton Airport Board Friday morning that the numbers of passengers boarding commercial aircraft in Riverton continue to increase. Last year at this time only 902 passengers had flown from Riverton, but this year a total of 3,534 folks flew out of the local airport.
