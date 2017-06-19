More flooding in central and western Wyoming
A resurgence of flooding in central and southwest Wyoming has shut down a major highway in Fremont County and flooded mostly farm and ranch land. A 15-mile section of U.S. 26 west of Riverton is closed between the U.S. 287 junction and Kinnear because of water flowing over the roadway.
