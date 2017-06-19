Lonebear Sentenced in Federal Court
According to a press release issued by the Acting United States Attorney John R. Green, William Jay Lonebear, 62, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on June 20, 2017, for theft of personal property. Lonebear was arrested in Riverton, Wyoming.
