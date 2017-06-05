Level 1 Evacuation Notice for Riverton Valley Irrigation Canal
Property owners along the Riverton Valley Irrigation Canal are now under a Level 1 evacuation notice or "Be Ready" for potential evacuations . Due to historic flood levels, the Big Wind River is flowing into old river channels approximately 6.5 miles west of Riverton, causing the river to bypass the irrigation district's head gates and flow directly into the Riverton Valley Irrigation District Canal.
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
