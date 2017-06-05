Level 1 Evacuation Notice for Riverton Valley Irrigation Canal

Property owners along the Riverton Valley Irrigation Canal are now under a Level 1 evacuation notice or "Be Ready" for potential evacuations . Due to historic flood levels, the Big Wind River is flowing into old river channels approximately 6.5 miles west of Riverton, causing the river to bypass the irrigation district's head gates and flow directly into the Riverton Valley Irrigation District Canal.

