Hurricane force winds knocked out power Monday evening, ripped off tree limbs in Lander
A strong push from a cold front moving through the Lander Foothills produced hurricane strength winds in the six o'clock hour Monday night. The high gusts downed tree limbs and burned out power line equipment leaving 798 Lander residents without power until 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning.
