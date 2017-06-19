High Waters Closed Northern Routes to...

High Waters Closed Northern Routes to Yellowstone

Tuesday Read more: KCWY13

Monday News 13's Landon Harrar discussed which roads were open and which were not due to the high waters. Robert Scheidemantel commented, "Road closures right now we have US 26 closed it is west of Kinnear, the water is over topping the road there it has receded a little bit but still its impeding traffic on US 26." Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Braun told News 13, "If you want to go west you have to take the long way around through lander to get to Dubois."

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 22 at 5:34AM MDT

