Free Laser Therapy Treatments for Pets of Vets - courtesy of The Stock Doc

In honor of their service to our country, The Stock Doc in Riverton is offering FREE LASER THERAPY TREATMENTS for the pets of Veterans. Large or small, we will see them all! On June 17th, 2017 from 9am - 11am these services will be offered at Veterans Hall located at 611 E. Main St. in Riverton.

