Flood waters flowing across U.S. 26 west of Riverton; highway closed, detour open
Rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 about 30 miles west of Riverton has forced Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel to close the highway until water recedes. A signed traffic detour for west-bound traffic is open at U.S. 26's junction with Wyoming 132, about 20 miles west of Riverton.
