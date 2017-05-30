Flood watch posted; Warmer high eleva...

Flood watch posted; Warmer high elevation temps expected today, this weekend

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has posted a flood watch for the Wind and Green and Shoshone River Basins, plus a flood watch along the Sweetwater River. See the NWS alert below: A Flood Watch has been posted for the Wind River, Green River, and Shoshone River basins from Friday morning through Sunday night.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fremont County was issued at June 03 at 11:51AM MDT

