Flood watch is now a Flood Warning; R...

Flood watch is now a Flood Warning; Runoff to accelerate this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: County 10 News

The National Weather Service office in Riverton updated a flood watch for the Wind River Basin to a flood warning at 2 p.m. Saturday, noting that some moderate flooding is now or will be occurring between Dubois and Riverton: A healthy late season snowpack remains above 9,000 feet elevation in the western Wyoming mountains. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected through this weekend with continued warm temperatures through next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09) Mon Tallen 34
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May 28 We hate laramie w... 1
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr '17 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16) Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
horny (Mar '16) Mar '16 mike 1
Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Justcurious 1
See all Riverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 06 at 1:40PM MDT

Riverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Riverton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC