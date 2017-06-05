Federal Court sentences handed out for sex abuse and possession of child pornography
Sherman George Quiver , 33, of Ethete, Wyoming, was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal, on June 6, 2017, for sexual abuse in Indian Country. Quiver was arrested in Ethete, Wyoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC