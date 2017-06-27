Day McMade! McDonald's at it again.
You might have missed the announcement last year that, company-wide, McDonald's had removed artificial preservatives, like phosphates, from its McNuggets, breakfast sausage, and eggs. Then out went the high fructose corn syrup in its buns.
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
