10 face felony drug charges for redistributing painkillers
Authorities say 10 people have been charged in Wyoming with conspiring to sell painkillers that had been prescribed to them by a doctor in Casper. The Casper Tribune reports the 10 face felony drug charges for delivering painkillers to several Wyoming cities, including in Ethete, Fort Washakie, Lander and Riverton.
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
