Yep, it's late May and there's a Winter Storm Warning
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of Fremont County to start at midnight tonight and last until 6 a.m. on Friday. The Wind River Mountains and the southern portions of the county are covered by the warning.
