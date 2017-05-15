Wyoming honors its fallen firefighter heroes
Wyoming Fire Academy honored 51 fallen fire heroes on Saturday May 13, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Val Reed, Co-Commander of the L.A.S.T. Team Honor/Color Guard introduced the bell ceremony for the fallen. "When a firefighter began their tour of duty it would be to the sound of a bell that started it off, when the fire was out and the alarm was over, the bell would ring three times to signify the end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC