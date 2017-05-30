Wow! Snowpack in the Wind River Basin...

Wow! Snowpack in the Wind River Basin now over 300% of the median

Monday May 22 Read more: County 10 News

The Wyoming Water Resources Data System and the Natural Resources Conservation Service said the most recent snowfall in the Wind River Drainage increased the snowpack there to 304 percent of the 30 year median. For the Sweetwater River Drainage, the snowpack is showing a whopping 353 percent of average.

