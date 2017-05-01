Stranded out-of-state motorists rescued during Friday's storm
On Friday, April 28 the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to two calls regarding stranded motorists on Mexican Pass Road due to the Wind River Canyon Closure. The first person rescued was a Montana woman driving a Subaru.
