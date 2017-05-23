Planting "seeds" for the future today...

Planting "seeds" for the future today in Riverton

Saturday May 20

This morning, Saturday May 20th, the City of Riverton Tree Board brought the community together in Veterans Park behind City Hall for their annual Armed Forces Day and Arbor Day Celebration. What might seem like an unlikely combination of commemorations was brought into focus by City of Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield's comments: "When we see a tree in Riverton we need to remember the hard work that went into planting it and when we look at it's branches we should remember the branches of the Armed Forces that protect us like the shade of that tree."

Riverton, WY

