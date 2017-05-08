Pickering, attorney disagree on insan...

Pickering, attorney disagree on insanity plea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: County 10 News

Randy Pickering, 28, of Riverton appeared in District Court yesterday morning on charges of felonious restraint and three counts of aggravated assault and battery. On March 22, he was arrested in Riverton after a 12-hour operation and stand-off between authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr 14 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16) Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
horny (Mar '16) Mar '16 mike 1
Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Justcurious 1
looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15) Nov '15 Angelica 1
News Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08) Oct '15 Unknow 6
See all Riverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at May 08 at 1:16PM MDT

Riverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Riverton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC