Mountain history

Mountain history

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Post Register

A small group of archaeologists are blazing a path into places like Wyoming's Wind River Range, the Tetons and Montana's Beartooth Plateau, rewriting the understanding of prehistoric people's use of what are now high elevation wilderness areas. "We really need to be thinking about the Rocky Mountains in a way that we haven't been thinking about them," said Bonnie Pitblado, an anthropological archaeology professor at the University of Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May 28 We hate laramie w... 1
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr '17 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16) Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
horny (Mar '16) Mar '16 mike 1
Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Justcurious 1
looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15) Nov '15 Angelica 1
See all Riverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverton Forum Now

Riverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Riverton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC