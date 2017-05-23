Midvale irrigation season start spora...

Midvale irrigation season start sporadic due to spring storms

The last several storms in the Wind River Basin have been referred to as "Million Dollar Moisture", but only by the farmers who had their crops in before the storms hit. Midvale Irrigation District Manager John Howell said a few irrigators have ordered water so far this spring, but that it has been sporadic.

