Midvale irrigation season start sporadic due to spring storms
The last several storms in the Wind River Basin have been referred to as "Million Dollar Moisture", but only by the farmers who had their crops in before the storms hit. Midvale Irrigation District Manager John Howell said a few irrigators have ordered water so far this spring, but that it has been sporadic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC