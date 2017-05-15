Local law enforcement to carry 'Flame...

Local law enforcement to carry 'Flame of Hope' Saturday in Riverton

Thursday May 11 Read more: County 10 News

On Saturday, May 13th law enforcement personnel from Riverton will be carrying the "Flame of Hope" in their leg of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch RunA to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. The Riverton Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run will begin at 9:00 AM at Bank of the West and end at City Hall at approximately 9:30 AM.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at May 15 at 10:19AM MDT

