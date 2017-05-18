Local arrested after leading deputy on short, muddy chase
A 45-year-old St. Stephen's man was arrested last night after leading a Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy on a pursuit down a muddy two track road. Anthony Summerlin has been charged with DUI, Driving Under Suspension, and Eluding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC