Local arrested after leading deputy o...

Local arrested after leading deputy on short, muddy chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: County 10 News

A 45-year-old St. Stephen's man was arrested last night after leading a Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy on a pursuit down a muddy two track road. Anthony Summerlin has been charged with DUI, Driving Under Suspension, and Eluding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr '17 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16) Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
horny (Mar '16) Mar '16 mike 1
Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Justcurious 1
looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15) Nov '15 Angelica 1
News Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08) Oct '15 Unknow 6
See all Riverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at May 19 at 10:48AM MDT

Riverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Riverton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC