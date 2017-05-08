Join us for the Stock Doc's Coloring Contest

Help us celebrate National Pet Week and Be Kind to Animals Week with a Coloring Contest! Stop by the Stock Doc at 3700 Riverview Rd in Riverton to pick up a coloring page, we have lots of adorable coloring pages to choose from! For convenience, simply print one of these coloring pages . Once the masterpiece is finished, drop it off at the clinic for display in our front lobby! Deadline for submission is 5p, Friday, May 12th.

