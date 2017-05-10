Increased armed police presence in effect at Riverton schools today
Riverton Police for sure have extended their presence at Fremont County School District # 25 schools today after authorities announced they were aware of a "general threat" late Tuesday evening. As of 9 a.m., the nature of the threat had not been disclosed.
