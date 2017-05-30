Enplanements up by 2,000 passengers at Riverton Airport

A routine maintenance program that shut down the navigation system at Riverton Regional Airport last Thursday unfortunately also coincided with a late spring snow storm here, cancelling flights into the airport. "The FAA scheduled this maintenance over a month ago and without the navigation system in place, and the airport ceiling with very low clouds, the commercial flights were impacted, especially for Great Lakes Airlines," said Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin.

