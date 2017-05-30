Enplanements up by 2,000 passengers at Riverton Airport
A routine maintenance program that shut down the navigation system at Riverton Regional Airport last Thursday unfortunately also coincided with a late spring snow storm here, cancelling flights into the airport. "The FAA scheduled this maintenance over a month ago and without the navigation system in place, and the airport ceiling with very low clouds, the commercial flights were impacted, especially for Great Lakes Airlines," said Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC