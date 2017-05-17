2 arrested after assault sends victim to the hospital
Riverton Police Capt. Todd Byerly said two individuals were arrested late Monday morning after they allegedly beat another man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC