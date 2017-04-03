Winter Weather Advisory in effect thr...

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon today

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through noon today for most of Fremont County. The heaviest snow will fall in the morning hours.

