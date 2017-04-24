UW student wins $15,000 in entrepreneurship competition
A doctoral candidate's idea for saving chemists, engineers and surgeons hours of time, and their employers tens of thousands of dollars, won the top prize of $15,000 last week at the University of Wyoming's John P. Ellbogen $30K Entrepreneurship Competition. Levente Pap, a Hungarian chemist, pitched a wearable dictation device and software catered to specialized scientific fields in front of a crowd of nearly 100 during the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr 14
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC