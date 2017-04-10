SageWest Health Care to re-open OB se...

SageWest Health Care to re-open OB services in Riverton

SageWest Health Care announced today that the system will be re-opening OB services at the Riverton campus, following a planning process that is expected to take approximately two months. This decision comes after the health system consolidated all OB services to the Lander campus last year.

