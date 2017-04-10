SageWest Health Care to re-open OB services in Riverton
SageWest Health Care announced today that the system will be re-opening OB services at the Riverton campus, following a planning process that is expected to take approximately two months. This decision comes after the health system consolidated all OB services to the Lander campus last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
