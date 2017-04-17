Riverton's Easter Egg hunt drew hundr...

Riverton's Easter Egg hunt drew hundreds of kids

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: County 10 News

A big shoutout to the Riverton Chamber of Commerce for hosting a fabulous Easter Egg hunt for hundreds of kids this afternoon at Jaycee Park. When the horn went off, kids raced past the barriers scooping up the candy-filled eggs and other pieces of candy placed around the grounds.

