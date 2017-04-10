Riverton in full solar eclipse planni...

Riverton in full solar eclipse planning mode

Friday Apr 7 Read more: County 10 News

Last night, a large crowd of Riverton-area business owners and residents converged for the second Preclipse meeting to get a feel for how planning as going and get further ideas on how they themselves can prepare. For the last several months a team of community leaders formed into different committees have been working to get Riverton ready for the thousands of visitors expected the weekend before August 21 when a complete solar eclipse rolls right over Fremont County.

