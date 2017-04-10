Riverton in full solar eclipse planning mode
Last night, a large crowd of Riverton-area business owners and residents converged for the second Preclipse meeting to get a feel for how planning as going and get further ideas on how they themselves can prepare. For the last several months a team of community leaders formed into different committees have been working to get Riverton ready for the thousands of visitors expected the weekend before August 21 when a complete solar eclipse rolls right over Fremont County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Pavillion Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Affordable Housing communites
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC