Recent storm dumps 9-11 inches in Lander and Riverton
The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has released the following snowfall totals from the storm that swept over the Wind River Basin Monday night and Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals through about 11 a.m. ranged from 9 to 11 inches from Riverton to Lander.
