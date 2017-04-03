Recent storm dumped nearly 5" of rain...

Recent storm dumped nearly 5" of rain in Arapahoe

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: County 10 News

A strong slow-moving upper level low pressure system moved across the Great Basin and Four Corners area Thursday and Friday. The storm brought 20 to over 30 inches of snowfall to the eastern Wind River Mountains, and widespread precipitation amounts over 2.50" to the Wind River Basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar 29 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
Pavillion Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Affordable Housing communites Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
horny (Mar '16) Mar '16 mike 1
Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Justcurious 1
looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15) Nov '15 Angelica 1
See all Riverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverton Forum Now

Riverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Riverton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC