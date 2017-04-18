New details emerge in Riverton hammer...

New details emerge in Riverton hammer murder

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: County 10 News

At the conclusion of an hour-long preliminary hearing this afternoon, 27-year-old Florin Brandon Wyatt of Riverton was bound over to the Ninth District Court on charges of 1st Degree Murder and felony theft. Wyatt is charged with killing 50-year-old Keith Stephenson of Riverton on Friday, March 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr 14 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar 29 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16) Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
horny (Mar '16) Mar '16 mike 1
Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Justcurious 1
looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15) Nov '15 Angelica 1
See all Riverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fremont County was issued at April 20 at 2:46PM MDT

Riverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Riverton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC