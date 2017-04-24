Mountain Lion sighted in Riverton's J...

Mountain Lion sighted in Riverton's Jaycee Park this morning

A mountain lion was sighted this morning around 7:00 a.m. in Jaycee Park in Riverton. The Riverton Police Department along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Department located him in a corner of the park and worked collaboratively to guide him north across Cooper Road and out into the hills, said RPD Sergeant Scott Komrs.

