Mountain lion removed from Riverton neighborhood

After a couple hours of operations, a mountain lion was removed from under the deck of a western Riverton home this morning and subsequently euthanized. Around 10:30 a.m., law enforcement began receiving reports of mountain lion sightings in the neighborhood near Jackson Elementary.

