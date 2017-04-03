Lawsuit against City of Riverton in Sophia Archer's death dismissed

This morning Judge Norman E. Young granted the City of Riverton and Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield's motion to dismiss the case against them, which alleged negligence that led to the 2015 death of 7-year-old Sophia Archer. The crux of the matter in court today was whether or not street signage and traffic control devices were included in Wyoming Governmental Claims Act as exceptions to governmental immunity.

